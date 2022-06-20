Sports brief: Golf Club of Oregon to host charity tournament for SafeHaven

The Golf Club of Oregon will host its annual Stars 'N Stripes tournament on Saturday to benefit SafeHaven Humane Society.

The deadline for entry is Tuesday. Entries can be submitted online at www.safehavenhumane.org/events or by visiting the Golf Club of Oregon. The entry fee is $95 with all proceeds benefitting SafeHaven.

The tournament will be an 18-hole, two-person scramble and will start at 8 a.m. Saturday.

The Golf Club of Oregon is also offering youth golf camps June 27-30. Sessions will be held at 9 a.m. for ages 14-17, and at 10:30 a.m. for those ages 10-13. There is a maximum of nine golfers in each session.

The fee is $40 per camper and the classes will be taught by Sharon Baugh, a registered golf instructor.

A second camp session will be held July 12-15.

For further information on the tournament of the youth golf camps, call 541-928-8338 or 541-619-7734.

