Rueck to compete for U.S. Junior Amateur title

Cole Rueck’s high school golf career didn’t end exactly as the Corvallis High graduate might have hoped. He led the Spartans to a 5A team state championship, but took second place in the individual competition.

Any disappointment he might have felt this spring has faded away during an extremely successful summer. His already full schedule became a bit more crowded when he earned a spot in the 74th U.S. Junior Amateur Championship, which will begin Monday at Bandon Dunes Golf Resort.

Rueck is one of five players from Oregon in the field and he will have the honor of hitting the opening shot of the tournament at 7:10 a.m. Monday on the first tee of the Bandon Dunes Course.

“It’s hard to beat getting to play a tournament there. … Being your home state, it’s really cool,” Rueck said. “This is pretty much the biggest junior tournament. Tiger won it three times in a row.”

Tiger Woods is one of three golfers who have won the U.S. Junior Amateur and then went on to win the U.S. Open. Woods won the Junior Amateur in 1991, 1992 and 1993 and won the U.S. Open in 2000, 2002 and 2008. Johnny Miller won the Junior Amateur in 1964 and followed up with a U.S. Open win in 1973. More recently, Jordan Spieth won Junior Amateur titles in 2009 and 2011 and followed up with a U.S. Open victory in 2015.

Rueck, 18, qualified for the tournament by earning co-medalist honors at the Woodburn qualifier at OGA Golf Course on June 12. Rueck shot a 2-under-69 to qualify for his first ever USGA championship. Miles Eastman of Portland shared top honors.

Rueck went on to win the Peter Jacobsen Junior Challenge at Trysting Tree. Rueck shot a 3-under 139 over two rounds and then won a playoff over Jake Rodgers of Mulino.

“That was cool to win on my home course,” Rueck said.

At the Bob Norquist Oregon Junior Amateur, which was played at Salishan Golf Links in Gleneden Beach, Rueck took first place in the stroke play and was the top seed going into the match play portion of the event.

Rueck won three matches to advance to the semifinals before falling to Rodgers.

“This year I’ve won three multi-day tournaments. I had never won one until this year,” Rueck said. “Coming down the stretch at the end of tournaments, I’ve had so many experiences where I’ve gotten nervous, but this year I’ve used those past experiences to help me feel more comfortable in those situations.”

The upcoming U.S. Junior Amateur will follow the same format as the Oregon Junior Amateur. A field of 264 golfers will compete in stroke-play competition on Monday and Tuesday. The top 64 will advance to the match-play competition which will begin on Wednesday and conclude on Saturday with a 36-hole match between the finalists.

The stroke play will be split between the Bandon Dunes and the Bandon Trails courses, with all of the match play taking place at Bandon Dunes. Rueck has competed on both courses in the past and will have the opportunity to practice on the courses this weekend.

“It’s nice to be familiar with the courses heading into it,” Rueck said. “It’s just a completely different style of golf than what I’m used to in the Willamette Valley. Not many trees. It’s flat, but there’s a lot of mounds. It’s not a really hilly course, but a lot of mounds and the ball can bounce any way. Super windy, big, wide greens. So it rewards creativity. You’ve got to have all different types of shots, keep it out of the wind.”

Rueck, the son of Oregon State women’s basketball coach Scott Rueck, will not be able to finish the Oregon summer tour because he has to be on campus at Boise State by mid-August to begin preparation for the fall season. The success he has enjoyed this summer has boosted his confidence as he gets ready for the transition to collegiate golf.

“It will be different. It will be fun being on a team. Each day you’re competing for a spot,” Rueck said.