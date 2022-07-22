Romero hits walkoff home run as Corvallis Knights sweep Cowlitz

Kiko Romero’s dramatic walkoff homer with two outs in the ninth inning powered Corvallis to 7-6 West Coast League victory over Cowlitz on Thursday night at Goss Stadium.

Romero’s opposite-field blast over the taller portion of the left-field barrier came on a 3-1 pitch. It set off a wild celebration from the crowd of 1,912 and his teammates, who mobbed him as he approached home plate to complete his joyful journey around the bases.

It was the team-leading fifth homer of the summer for Romero, an Arizona signee, and his first since June 30 at Springfield. It gave the Knights (27-13, 27-12) a series and season sweep of the Black Bears.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

Corvallis also won three games in Longview on June 14-16 to complete a season-opening nine-game winning streak.

It was a come-from-behind win. After falling behind 6-5 when the Black Bears scored four times in the top of the eighth, Corvallis tied the game in the bottom half on Brady Lavoie’s RBI single.

RBIs by Romero and Ryan Stafford put the Knights ahead 2-1 in the third. Zander Darby’s RBI double made it 3-1 in the fourth.

Cowlitz drew with 3-2 with a solo homer in the sixth but the Knights regained some breathing room with two runs in the seventh. One run scored on an error, the other on a squeeze bunt by Mason Le.

Reliever Ethan Ross went the final 1⅔ innings for the win. Cowlitz got the tying run on base with two outs, but a grounder to second base ended the game.

Knights starter Cam Day allowed five hits and one unearned run in four innings. He opened the game with 11 consecutive strikes, threw 51 in 72 total pitches and had five strikeouts, the final three to escape unscathed from a bases-loaded, no-out jam in the fourth inning.

The homestand continues this Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Matt Scott (1-0, 6.23) is the projected starter in the opener, opposed by Alex Giroux (3-0, 3.00) for the Pickles.

Kaden Segel (2-1, 2.42) and Matt Ager (0-1, 2.89) will start Games 2 and 3 for the Knights. Portland has not yet announced its probable starters.

Corvallis 7, Cowlitz 6

COWLITZ 001 001 040 — 6 13 0

CORVALLIS 002 100 211 — 7 9 1

Hardman, Brady (7), Manelski (8) and Albrecht, Parker (8); Day, Reynolds (5), Keljo (7), Ross (8) and Stafford. WP: Ross. LP: Manelski. 2B: Darby (C), McGee (CW), Parker (CW). HR: Hoveland (CW).

Hits: Cowlitz 13 (Hovland 3, McGee 2, Oleson 2, Sweet-Chick, Smith, Zeigler, Parker, Arnone); Corvallis 9 (Darby 2, Quinn, Romero, Advincula, Stafford, Smith, Lavoie).

RBIs: Cowlitz 5 (Hoveland 2, McGee, Smith, Parker); Corvallis 6 (Romero 2, Stafford, Darby, Le, Lavoie).