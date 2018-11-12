Try 1 month for 99¢
The Corvallis Knights have signed pitchers Nathan Giles of San Jose State and Tevita Gerber of Dixie State for the 2019 season, coach Brooke Knight announced.

Giles is a 6-foot, 170-pound freshman right-hander from Hazel Green, Alabama. He was named a 2018 honorable mention Underclass All-American by Perfect Game and played for the Alabama Tribe club team.

Gerber is a 6-3, 205-pound junior lefty from Cottonwood High in Salt Lake City. He played two seasons at UNLV before transferring to Dixie State and sitting out the 2018 season.

Gerber was 3-7, with an 8.09 ERA in 21 games at UNLV in 2017, with 31 strikeouts in 62⅓ innings. He was 0-1, 7.00 in 11 games in 2016, with eight strikeouts in 18 innings.

He was a four-year letterman at Cottonwood and was named all-state as a senior in 2015. He ranked No. 2 in career strikeouts when he graduated.

The Knights open the 2019 season on May 29 with the team’s eighth annual Science, Engineering & Art Day game at Goss Stadium. Their WCL opener is June 4 at Walla Walla; their WCL home opener is June 14 against Cowlitz.

