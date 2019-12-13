Pitcher Meyer returning to Knights

Linfield College pitcher Colton Meyer will return to the Corvallis Knights for the 2020 season. He is a 6-foot, 185-pound sophomore left-hander from Silverton High.

Originally a 10-day signee, Meyer earned a full-time position and was 1-0 with a 3.10 ERA in 12 total appearances for Corvallis in 2019, with 15 strikeouts in 20⅓ innings. He recorded the final out of the Knights’ title-game victory over Victoria in the West Coast League Championship Series.

Meyer was 1-7 with a 6.90 ERA in 13 games with the Wildcats in 2019, with 54 strikeouts in 60 innings. He tied former Knight Cason Cunningham for the team lead in starts (12) and led the club in innings pitched.

He is the sixth returnee from the Knights’ 2019 WCL championship team, joining pitchers Sean Fekete (Ohlone College), Jackson Arnsdorf (Corban), Connor Redmond (MSU-Billings), Jacob Dobmeier (UC San Diego) and Eric Hill (LBCC).

