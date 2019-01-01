Happy New Year! Congratulations! Lived through another one. Now is a good time to evaluate your life, your gifts, your past and your goals for the future.
On those occasions when I take stock of my many gifts, freedom is always at the top of the list. Particularly freedom granted me by our Constitution and Bill of Rights. But we enjoy another freedom as well, not always understood by people living in urban areas. The freedom to enjoy hundreds of millions of acres of public land, of which we are all equal owners. The importance of that ownership, that unfettered access to public lands, is impossible to overstate.
Here’s an example of a conversation I’ve had several times with friends from back east.
“Who do we have to ask before we can go hunting?”
“No one,” I answer.
“But who owns the land where we’ll hunt?”
“You do,” I say. “I do. We all do. It’s public land.”
“Wow!” is the typical response.
Wow indeed.
Of course, the concept of public land only seems simple. There are several important distinctions. Public land can be wild or wilderness or a national forest, a national park or national monument. But it can also be a neighborhood park or the plot of land where our courthouse sits.
Wilderness, with a capital W, is wild land that has been designated and named by Congress through a process established in the Wilderness Act of 1964.
Wild land is simply a description lacking any legal definition — and varies widely from person to person. My personal definition is one of those “I’ll know it when I see it” explanations. One of my prime requisites involves seeing few, if any, people during a day’s wanderings. However, while floating Alaska’s Sheenjek River in one of the most isolated areas in the North American continent, wild land by any measure, I saw people almost every day, since we were all on the same waterway and our choices for camping and hunting spots were limited.
Conversely, I’ve hunted for many days in the Siuslaw National Forest, never more than a mile from an established forest road, and not seen another person.
One of the problems with the lack of knowledge about wild lands is the inevitable lack of appreciation for their importance. Many people don’t understand that wild lands store and filter water we need. That wildland vegetation absorbs carbon dioxide and produces oxygen. That many species of wildlife, including all of the large mammals, gravitate toward wild lands, where they become larger, healthier and more numerous than those found in less protected settings. That the quiet and solitude found in wild lands is critically important to the emotional well being of humans.
The other problem is that people who don’t appreciate wild lands also don’t realize how vulnerable they are. They don’t read about or pay attention to the unrelenting attacks on our wild land heritage in the name of economic development. They don’t recognize the threats.
I hope you do. I hope your New Year’s resolutions will include a promise to stand up for public lands, to make your voice heard, either in person or by writing your representatives. And I hope you will seek out and support organizations that have proven effective in protecting our wild lands for the use of the American people.
My personal favorite is the Backcountry Hunters and Anglers (https://www.backcountryhunters.org). I know from personal experience how focused and successful they have been in advocating for public lands. If you want to help, I can think of no better organization to support.