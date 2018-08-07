This is a story about fishing. Pretty much.
And it’s a true story. Pretty much.
As true as the version I heard from friends just a few days ago. If anything, I’ve cleaned it up a bit.
Because it’s not just about fishing, you see. It’s about success, failure, and a modicum of potty humor. Just a dribble. Sorry.
It all began in Alaska, where the stories run as big as the land. Four friends, two married couples, were fishing from a lodge near Ketchikan. After a day spent fishing with a guide, they’d gone out on their own in an 18-foot open boat, fishing for salmon and halibut.
The first day the boat experienced a bilge pump failure, which stopped the automatic expulsion of water and allowed a great deal of the ocean to accumulate in the engine compartment before they recognized the problem. By that time the boat was behaving sluggishly and unable to get up on plane, they were forced to wallow back to the marina. They lost a day fishing as the pump was repaired but the next day they were back on the water, exuding confidence and ready for good things to happen.
And good things did happen … for a while. They were catching lots of pink salmon until they strayed too close to shore. Just after the boat driver noticed the depth gauge jumping from 250 to 16 feet, they heard the twangy snaps announcing the sudden departure of all their downrigging equipment. Once again they returned to the marina in disgrace but at least faster than the day before.
The following day, with their wallets significantly lighter —downrigger gear is expensive — our intrepid anglers knew that finally, luck would be on their side. And it was. Their plan involved salmon fishing for the morning, then shifting into deeper water after halibut later in the day.
Salmon fishing was tremendous; the challenge was to remove the fish, bait up, and get their lines back in the water as soon as possible. For several hours, they experienced the best of what Alaska has to offer.
Then nature began to call to the two women. Nowhere is the basic benefit of male anatomy quite so obvious as in a small, open boat. Although the two ladies were experienced outdoorsfolk and in the popular vernacular, bucket qualified, they chose to use a new apparatus designed to allow women to eliminate their liquid waste while standing up.
I don’t know the details, but it turns out that vertical excretion is problematic for women regardless of the equipment involved, especially in a rocking boat. To their embarrassment and discomfort, the ladies’ urinary production failed to follow the desired path into the designated excretion bucket.
Wetter but unbowed, the group headed out after halibut. Along the way the other husband announced his need to, as they say, go No. 2. In this case, all of the previously mentioned advantages of being a male are null and well, void. Sorry.
In the time-honored tradition of such things, the other three anglers turned their attention over the bow, while in the stern, their compatriot began to disembogue himself.
In a short time, he announced success and while he was getting re-dressed, my friend headed back to the stern to bait up for halibut. Imagine his distress when he realized that his partner had targeted the wrong bucket and their bait was now marinating in a particularly unappetizing concoction.
As captain of the vessel, he made the toughest decision a fisherman can make.
“We’re not going halibut fishing anymore. We’re heading back to the lodge.”
I can only imagine their answer to the inevitable question, “why are you back early?”
