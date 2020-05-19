Outdoors commentary: Bear hunting by the numbers

Zero. The number of people I saw on the first five days of my spring bear hunt.
One. This was the first year my son, Corky, joined me on the hunt. We’ve hunted together since he could walk but less frequently now that he has three hunting-age sons of his own. I suspect that his mother and sister put some pressure on him to accompany me this year; they are not fans of my solo hunting. He could only make it for the final three days, though, so I practiced super social distancing until he arrived.
Two. The number of years it took me to realize the massive, old-growth trees in my campsite are not ponderosa pines, which the craggy, reddish bark would seem to indicate, but enormous larch, or tamaracks. Because there are no branches within 60 feet of the ground, I just never looked up to notice the difference in foliage. And why did I not notice the different cones on the ground? I have no idea.
This is not a coveted bear hunting area, primarily because the topography and vegetation conspire to restrict hunters’ vision of the grassy openings where newly awakened bears feed. I love it here, though, probably because no one else does.
Three. Number of bears Corky and I saw in our second day hunting together He is a dedicated hunter and we tend to see more animals when he is with me, primarily because our ratio of hard hunting to resting goes way up. This trip is no different: while I’m entranced in watching a kestrel spit out the inedible parts of his latest meal (what was that thing, a bird, lizard or just a big bug?) Corky spots a good-sized black bear across the canyon and begins to maneuver downhill for a shot.
I start an older man’s calculation. It’s late in the day, the creek running between us and the bear is impassable. We’ll have to mark it on our GPS, hike back around over the bridge, a minimum of four hours, find the animal in the dark, field dress it and then hike back two miles to camp. Oh, boy! I start hoping for thick fog. This calculation never occurs to Cork, which is why he is so often successful. But all his sons love hunting, so I suspect that in the next thirty years he’ll have reason to do his own old man’s calculation.
Luckily, just before he shoots, two cubs pop up. It’s a sow. My sigh of relief can be heard in Spokane.
Four. The number of times I’ve been able to call in great horned owls to my camp in the evenings, once while I had a nice fire blazing.
Five. The number of elk in a herd I approach to within 40 yards. One of the cows I hadn’t noticed saw me, barked a warning and hightailed it, taking the rest of the cows with her. Meanwhile, a young bull stood in the open, smelling the air and looking around as if to say, “What’s wrong, Aunt Gertrude? I can’t smell anything. Why can’t we stay here in this green grass?”
Finally, he left, more out of loneliness than recognition of a threat. Hopefully he’ll smarten up before hunting season rolls around.
Six. The number of times I’ve kicked myself for not realizing that cute little cinnamon bear cub we found on our last day was not, in fact, a cub, but a cinnamon-colored stump that just looked cute. Meanwhile, the bear I thought was its mother wandered out of sight, happy and clueless as any lucky-to-be-alive boar could possibly be.
Seven. The number of years it will take Cork to forgive me for not giving him the green light on his shot at that boar.
Pat Wray writes about the outdoors and can be reached at patwray@comcast.net
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!