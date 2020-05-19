Outdoors commentary: Bear hunting by the numbers

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Zero. The number of people I saw on the first five days of my spring bear hunt.

One. This was the first year my son, Corky, joined me on the hunt. We’ve hunted together since he could walk but less frequently now that he has three hunting-age sons of his own. I suspect that his mother and sister put some pressure on him to accompany me this year; they are not fans of my solo hunting. He could only make it for the final three days, though, so I practiced super social distancing until he arrived.

Two. The number of years it took me to realize the massive, old-growth trees in my campsite are not ponderosa pines, which the craggy, reddish bark would seem to indicate, but enormous larch, or tamaracks. Because there are no branches within 60 feet of the ground, I just never looked up to notice the difference in foliage. And why did I not notice the different cones on the ground? I have no idea.

This is not a coveted bear hunting area, primarily because the topography and vegetation conspire to restrict hunters’ vision of the grassy openings where newly awakened bears feed. I love it here, though, probably because no one else does.