The Boys & Girls Club of Corvallis will host a free Major League Baseball Pitch Hit & Run competition for area youth from 4:30-6:30 p.m. on May 14 on the fields behind Linus Pauling Middle School and the Boys & Girls Club.
Pitch Hit & Run is the official skills competition of Major League Baseball and is designed to provide youngsters with an opportunity to compete, free of charge, in a competition that recognizes individual excellence in core baseball/softball skills.
Boys and girls are divided into four age divisions: 7/8, 9/10, 11/12, 13/14, and have the chance to advance through four levels of competition, including team championships at Major League ballparks and the national finals during the 2019 MLB All-Star Week.
The individual pitching, hitting and running champions, along with the all-around champion in each division age group at the local competition will advance to the sectional level of competition.
All participants must bring a copy of a valid birth document for age verification and have their parent or guardian fill out a registration/waiver form prior to the start of the competition.
For questions concerning the competition, contact local coordinator Brian Mills at bmills@bgccorvallis.org.