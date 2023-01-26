Linn-Benton women's basketball: Roadrunners finding success with defense, chemistry

Defense has carried Linn-Benton Community College to a breakthrough season in women’s basketball.

The Roadrunners jumped out to a 14-1 record and have proven in the last week that they’re nipping at the heels of two of the best teams in the Northwest Athletic Conference.

Fourth-ranked LB took single-digit defeats against No. 3 Clackamas and No. 1 Lane in South Region play. Wednesday’s home loss to Lane saw the Roadrunners rush out to a 17-point second-quarter lead, but a few defensive lapses and not enough execution late in the game allowed the Titans to complete the comeback with a 65-57 victory.

“Playing with the number-one team is really awesome to see that we’re right there. We’re so close,” sophomore guard Sabrina Albee said.

The Roadrunners held Lane to more than 13 points below its season scoring average. On the season, LB is first in defensive field goal percentage (29.8) and third in points per game (50.4) in the 33-team NWAC.

Fifth-year coach Jerod Gibson said his team bought into the defensive principles and philosophy as well as the idea that it can be a top-level defensive squad.

Clackamas and Lane, the best ranked teams that Linn-Benton has faced this season, shot a combined 36.2% from the floor. The Roadrunners held No. 7 Umpqua, another South foe, to 29.7% shooting in a 12-point LB home win Jan. 11.

A strong rebounding effort has led to a plus-8.9 margin in that category on the season.

“When everything clicks we’re unstoppable. When our defensive clicks we’re playing really well,” Albee said.

Offensively, the Roadrunners are led by sophomore forward Brooklynn Hankwitz, who averages 16.4 points on a team-best 47.6% shooting, 80.6% at the free-throw line and 7.2 rebounds. Hankwitz, from Astoria, is a third-year player, having been granted an extra season due to the pandemic.

LB aims to get the 6-foot Hankwitz as many touches as possible. Gibson asked her to improve defensively and she’s accomplished that, the coach said.

“She’s done a nice job of shouldering the load and we ask a lot of her,” Gibson said. “Sometimes I probably ask too much of her, but she does a really good job of being a leader by example.”

Albee added: “When she’s on she is on. She’s a really good offensive player, she’s tall, she gets us lots of blocks. She shoots 3s. She can shoot anywhere. She’s our go-to gal.”

Albee, from Joseph, averages 10.6 points and 4.5 rebounds, freshman guard Muriel Jones-Hoisington (Pendleton) 8.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.6 assists,

Sophomore guard Kathleen Hale (Filer, Idaho) 7.8 points and 12.6 rebounds and sophomore guard Jayden Ray (Hermiston) 7.1 points, 3.5 rebounds as the other starters alongside Hankwitz.

Corvallis High alum Ruby Krebs, a sophomore guard, provides 4.6 points off the bench as a key role player. She averages about one 3-pointer a game and is perfect on nine foul shots this season. Krebs had a season-high 12 points with three 3s against Clackamas.

Albee, Hale, Hankwitz, Krebs and fellow sophomore Madison Dutkiewicz (Crater) are all returners for the Roadrunners off a team that went 15-11 overall and 7-9 to tie for fifth in the nine-team South last winter.

Gibson said he’s been particularly pleased with Jones-Hoisington and Hale.

Jones-Hoisington wasn’t a true point guard in high school but has played that position this season.

“She’s really matured and grown quickly and applied the things that we’ve asked her to do,” the coach said.

Gibson said Hale decided in the offseason that she wanted to be one of the rebounding leaders in the NWAC. She’s fourth through Wednesday’s games.

Linn-Benton has a close-knit bond, according to the coach and players, which can be hard to develop at a two-year school with players coming and going.

Albee said the team made it a goal before the season to spend more time together away from the court, and so far that’s paid off.

“It’s really important,” Hankwitz said of the chemistry. “Over the past couple years it hasn’t been as great so with this it’s helping us achieve more, I feel like.”

LB will be tested the rest of the way, with six of nine remaining regular-season games on the road.

The Roadrunners close out the first round of South play Saturday at Portland (7-10, 2-5) and next Wednesday at Southwestern Oregon (7-10, 3-3). They are next home again Feb. 4 versus Mt. Hood.

With a finish in the top four in the South, Linn-Benton will qualify for the NWAC playoffs. The squad’s start shows the postseason is within reach.

“Lane is a tournament team. Clackamas is a tournament team. We’re there, we’re very close,” Gibson said. “It’s just a couple of possessions here, a couple of possessions there.”