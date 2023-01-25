Linn-Benton women's basketball: Roadrunners can't hold lead, fall to top-ranked Lane

Brooklynn Hankwitz had 20 points and 15 rebounds Wednesday in No. 4 Linn-Benton’s 65-57 home loss to top-ranked Lane in a Northwest Athletic Conference North Region women’s basketball game.
Sabrina Albee added 12 points and five assists, Jayden Ray eight points and Kathleen Ray seven points and 17 rebounds for the Roadrunners (14-3, 4-2).
LB led by 17 after an 11-0 run in the second quarter. Lane (19-0, 6-0) cut that to 12 at halftime and to two through three quarters. The Titans took the lead for good midway through the fourth.
Bella Hamel had 18 points and 12 rebounds for Lane.
Linn-Benton plays Saturday at Portland.