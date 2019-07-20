NEWPORT — Walker Riney doubled twice and homered to help lead the Corvallis Gerding Builders Marketmen to a 13-9 win over Keizer at an American Legion baseball tournament in Newport on Saturday.
The Marketmen followed that up with a 3-1 win over Lower Columbia. They will play at 5:30 p.m. Sunday, then open the postseason against Medford at home at 5 p.m. Monday.
In the opener, Corvallis scored six times in the second to overcome a 4-0 deficit. Riney had four RBIs and Grant Carley also homered and drove in three runs for the Marketmen. Franklin Leonard added three hits.
Against Lower Columbia, the Marketmen got a solo homer from Connor Spevacek and three pitchers combined to allow just five hits.