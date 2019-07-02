Brooks Stearns doubled in the winning run in the bottom of the seventh inning to help the Corvallis Gerding Builders Marketmen to an 8-7 Area III win in the opener of a doubleheader sweep of Mid-Coast in American Legion baseball action on Monday.
Stearns’ double capped a five-run seventh for the Marketmen, who won the nightcap 11-2.
Caleb Beach had two hits and three RBIs and Grant Carley, Walker Riney and Franklin Leonard all had two hits for Gerding Builders in the opener.
Beach had three hits and scored twice in the nightcap as the Marketmen broke the game open with four runs in the fourth and five in the fifth.
Riney had three hits and three RBIs, while Cooper Hartsell, Stearns, Ben Leid and Logan Krummell all had two hits. Hartsell, Leid and Krummell all had two RBIs.
Ryan Hall scattered nine hits and struck out five to pick up the pitching win.