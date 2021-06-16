 Skip to main content
Legion baseball: Marketmen split doubleheader with Eugene
Legion baseball: Marketmen split doubleheader with Eugene

Gerding Builders STOCK
Andy Cripe, Mid-Valley Media

Jackson Van Eyk was 2 for 3, scoring twice, and drove in four runs to help power the Corvallis Marketmen to a 6-4 win over Eugene in the opener of an American Legion baseball doubleheader on Wednesday night.

Cameron Ordway added two RBIs as the Marketmen scored twice in the sixth to take a 6-4 lead.

Garrett Holpuch scattered eight hits over 5⅔ innings, striking out five while Luke Killinger went the past 1⅓ innings and picked up the win.

In the nightcap, Killinger had two of the Marketmen’s three hits and drove in the only run in a 7-1 loss.

