Legion baseball: Marketmen split doubleheader with Eugene

Jackson Van Eyk was 2 for 3, scoring twice, and drove in four runs to help power the Corvallis Marketmen to a 6-4 win over Eugene in the opener of an American Legion baseball doubleheader on Wednesday night.

Cameron Ordway added two RBIs as the Marketmen scored twice in the sixth to take a 6-4 lead.

Garrett Holpuch scattered eight hits over 5⅔ innings, striking out five while Luke Killinger went the past 1⅓ innings and picked up the win.

In the nightcap, Killinger had two of the Marketmen’s three hits and drove in the only run in a 7-1 loss.

