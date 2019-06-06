Grant Carley had a two-out, two-run bloop single to left-center field in the seventh inning to help lift Corvallis Gerding Builders to a 9-7 win over Willamette Valley on Thursday in an American Legion baseball game at Taylor Field.
Carley’s single put the Marketmen up 8-7 and Ben Lied drew a bases-loaded walk for an insurance run.
Cooper Hartsell, who led off the seventh with a double, made a diving catch to end it.
Carly had four hits, including a double, to lead a 12-hit attack. Hartsell and Azel Bumpus each had two hits while Brooks Stearns drove in three runs.
The Marketmen (1-1) head to Roseburg for a 1 p.m. doubleheader against Dr. Stewart’s.