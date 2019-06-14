ROSEBURG — Taylor Holder had two hits and drove in two runs but Corvallis Gerding Builders dropped a 5-2 American Legion baseball decision to the Eugene Challengers on Friday at the Roseburg tournament.
Holder’s single cut the Marketmen’s deficit to 3-2 in the top of the sixth, but Eugene answered with two runs in the bottom of the frame.
Grant Carley had two hits and Cooper Hartsell the other as the Marketmen managed just five hits.
Four errors helped lead to three unearned runs for Eugene, which had just two hits.
The Marketmen will take on Medford at 2 p.m. Saturday.