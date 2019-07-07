The Corvallis Gerding Builders Marketmen finished as runner-ups in their home tournament after a tough loss on the final day.
The Marketmen fell to Beaverton, 6-2, at the Mickey Riley Star Spangled Tournament Sunday and finished the weekend with a 3-1 record. They had delivered plenty of late-game heroics in the previous days, but were stymied by Beaverton starter Brady Baltus in the championship game.
Baltus tossed a complete game and struck out four while yielding two runs, neither of which were earned, and was named the MVP of the tournament.
“(Baltus) did a good job of mixing up his pitches and keeping us off balance,” Corvallis shortstop Caleb Beach, who led off the game with a double, said. “He doesn't throw very hard. But he spotted up really well. … Towards the end of the game we figured him out a little bit in that last inning, but he’s a good pitcher and he did a good job of locating.”
Corvallis infielder Cooper Hartsell earned the Gold Glove award for the tournament, and Beaveton’s Riley O’Connor was named outstanding pitcher. The outstanding hitters was Derek Maiben of Dallas, who went 8 for 16 with four RBIs and two doubles in four games.
Corvallis got on the board in the third when Franklin Leonard reached on an error to lead off the inning and advanced to second on Beach’s sacrifice bunt. He then scored on a scorched single to left by Grant Carley to make it 1-0. Carley advanced to second base on the throw to the plate, and the throw to second from Beaverton catcher Phoenix Forrester sailed into the outfield, allowing Carley to take third as well.
Hartsell then stepped to the plate and lifted a deep sacrifice fly to center to plate Carley and make it 2-0.
But Beaverton got two runs back in the fourth on Mike Ball’s two-run homer, and then busted the game open in the sixth. Corvallis reliever Zach Ragan gave up back-to-back walks to John Oleson and Ball, and then the pair each stole a base to move up to second and third.
Matt Gibbs took advantage and lifted a standup triple to right over the head of Connor Spevacek, who was playing shallow in anticipation of a play at the plate. That gave Beaverton a 4-2 lead, and it would tack on two more runs on RBI singles from Darik Salinas and Logan McRae before the inning ended to make it a four-run game.
“We were behind in the count,” Corvallis coach Evan Hilberg said. “Zach is the type of pitcher who needs to be ahead in the count so he can use his offspeed pitches. But Beaverton just executed and did a good job offensively and we didn’t defensively. Credit goes to them, for sure. They swung the bats and did their thing.”
For the Marketmen, Noah Greendbladt went four innings on the hill and struck out five while yielding four hits and two earned runs.
Corvallis will be in action again on Tuesday, when it takes on the Post 20 Dirtbags of Dallas for a doubleheader that will begin at 4 p.m. at Taylor Field.
Whalley Chiefs 11, Walla Walla Bears 8
The Chiefs concluded their weekend with a win to finish 2-2 at the tournament.
They batted around and drew six walks in the first inning to jump out to a 7-0 lead and got a huge performance from Nick Young, who went 3 for 3 with an RBI and a run. Travis Miller was 1 for 2 with three RBIs.
With the loss, the Bears also finished 2-2 at the tournament. They scored six runs in the sixth while trying to orchestrate an incredible comeback, but fell short after Corey Treit tossed 1⅓ scoreless innings to finish the game. Kyler Tiner went 4 for 5 and Matt McKenzie was 2 for 4 with four RBIs for Walla Walla, which finished fourth.
Dr. Stewart's 5, Mid-Coast Dungies 2
Doran Gillespie went 2 for 4 to help Dr. Stewart's to a 2-2 finish at the tournament. Cody Johnson took over on the mound midway through the third inning and tossed 4⅓ innings of one-run ball to help stave off the Dungies.
Johnson allowed just three hits and a walk, and the Docs scored twice in the sixth inning to add some insurance.
The Dungies finished the tournament 0-4 and were led at the plate by catcher Kaden Bruns, who went 2 for 4 with an RBI.
Dallas Dirtbags 20, Eastside Cutters 0
The Dirtbags lit up the scoreboard in their final game of the weekend to finish the tournament 3-1 and take third place. Dallas scored 11 runs in the first inning and eight before Eastside recorded one out.
Dallas racked up 24 hits and 10 different Dirtbags players recorded at least one hit, while six finished with multi-hit games. Braden Allison went 3 for 3 with three RBIs and Derek Maiben was 3 for 3 and scored twice.
Andrew Zellner tossed a five-inning shutout, as the game ended once Dallas brought the 10-run rule into effect after the fifth inning. Tate Vigna went 2 for 2 for the Cutters, who finished the tournament 0-4.