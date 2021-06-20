Legion baseball: Marketmen edge Beaverston

Cameron Ordway had a hit and two RBIs to help the Corvallis Marketmen to a 5-4 American Legion baseball win over Beaverton on Sunday at Sunset High School.
The Marketmen took a 4-0 lead in the top of the first but Beaverton answered with three in the bottom of the frame.
Corvallis made it 5-3 in the third and held on for the win to improve to 4-5.
Marcus Allen was 1 for 4 with one RBI and Carson Gerding had the Marketmen’s only other hit and scored a run. Noah Dewey scored twice.
Corvallis hosts Post 58 at 7 p.m. Monday.