SALEM — It was a tough day at the yard for Corvallis Gerding Builders as the Marketmen dropped both ends of an American Legion Area III doubleheader against Salem Withnell on Monday.
The Dodgers won the opener 2-1, then walked it off in the nightcap for a 7-6 victory.
The Marketmen banged out 16 hits and scored three in the seventh to tie the second game before falling in the bottom half of the frame.
Caleb Beach and Taylor Holder had three hits each, with Holder homering and driving in two runs.
In the opener, Sean Alvarado tossed a one-hitter for Salem. Brooks Stearns had the hit and Ben Lied scored the only run for Gerding Builders.
Bora Haller allowed just four hits and two runs in 5⅔ innings to suffer the tough loss.
The Marketmen (10-8, 3-3) host Withnell for a doubleheader at 5 p.m. Tuesday.