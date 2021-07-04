Legion baseball: Marketmen drop seventh-place game

A six-run second inning did in Corvallis in the seventh-place game of the 44th annual Mickey Riley Star-Spangled Tournament on Sunday morning as Marketmen dropped a 7-2 decision to Springfield.

Nick Webster had the only RBI for the Marketmen, who had just four hits in the loss.

On Saturday, Marcus Allen tossed six scoreless innings and Webster drove in two runs to help lead the Corvallis to a 7-3 win over Sherwood in the final pool play game.

Corvallis started fast, scoring twice in the first and second innings. The Marketmen then tacked on single runs in the third, fourth and sixth innings.

Allen allowed just three hits over six innings, striking out four and walking four to earn the win.

Leadoff batter Carson Gerding walked three times and scored each time.

Sherwood, which had been 2-0 in pool play, committed six errors; Corvallis had four errors.