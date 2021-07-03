Legion baseball: Marketmen drop second straight at tournament

The offense was hard to come by for a second straight game for the Corvallis Gerding Builders Marketmen as they dropped their second pool play game at the 44th annual Mickey Riley Star-Spangled Tournament on Friday night at Hansen Stadium at Taylor Field.
The Marketmen, who scored just twice in an opening loss to Mid-Coast on Thursday, dropped an 8-3 decision to Portland Eastside on Friday night.
Corvallis took a 1-0 lead in the second but Portland scored three times in the third and pushed the lead to 7-1in the sixth before the Marketmen scored twice in the bottom of the inning.
Michael Cale had two hits and drove in two runs and Noah Dewey the other for the Marktemen, who had seven hits in the seven-inning game. Luke Killinger had two of the hits and scored twice for Corvallis.
The Marketmen were scheduled to play Sherwood, which started 2-0 in the tournament, Saturday night in the final pool play game before Sunday’s final day.
SHERWOOD LOBOS 6, MID-COAST DUNGIES 5: Tyler Christiansen’s three-run triple in the top of the sixth inning broke a 3-3 tie and the Lobos held on for win. Christiansen finished 2 for4 with four runs batted in and Jackson Hannan and Jack Fulwiler also had two hits each for Sherwood. The Dungies got 2-for-3 games from Mitchell Richwine and Mason McAlpine and had the tying run at third base when the game ended.
SALEM WITHNELL DODGERS 15, SPRINGFIELD NATION’S MINI-MIX TIMBERS 3 (5 INNINGS): Salem scored nine runs in the top of the fifth inning, including two-run singles from Chris Rogers and Andy Ruiz to put away the win. T.J. Brenneman was 2 for 2 and drove in three runs for the Withnell Dodgers and Dillan Brady also had three RBIs. For Springfield, Isaiah Burke went 2 for 3.
BEAVERTON SOCKEYES 4, HILLSBORO THE BARBERS 1: Beaverton had just three hits but all went for extra bases, including a two-run double by J.C. Klee that gave the Sockeyes a 3-1 lead in the top of the fourth inning; Jean Finol also doubled that inning. Braeden Munger added a solo homer in the top of the seventh and also pitched a four-hitter, striking out 11 and walking none. Sean Murphy was 2 for 3 with a double for Beaverton.