Legion baseball: Marketmen crush Mt. Hood Select
LEGION BASEBALL

Legion baseball: Marketmen crush Mt. Hood Select

Gerding Builders STOCK
Andy Cripe, Mid-Valley Media

After struggling at the plate in recent games, the Corvallis bats came alive at home on Tuesday night.

The Marketmen belted 18 hits in six innings and scored 23 runs, including 12 in the sixth, to knock off Mt. Hood Select 23-1 in American Legion baseball at Hansen Stadium at Taylor Field.

Carson Gerding and Justin Misfeldt each had three hits while Marcus Allen, Noah Dewey, CJ Hattori and Adam Hernandez all had two hits as each player that had an at-bat had a hit.

Gerding scored four times, with Midfeldt, Michael Cale, Garrett Holpuch, Hattori and Hernandez all scoring three times.

Misfeldt, Allen, Dewey and Hattori all drove in three runs. Dewey and Allen both doubled.

Nick Webster went six innings, allowing just three hits and giving up one run while striking out six without a walk.

The Marketmen have won three straight and six of seven to improve to 6-5. They will play host to Springfield at 7 p.m. Thursday.

