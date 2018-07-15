Subscribe for 17¢ / day
The 2018 Gerding Builders got the best of former players with a 17-9 win in the annual alumni game on Sunday.

Nathan Williams (2006-09) was 2 for 3 with a homer, current coach Evan Hilberg (2006-07) was 2 for 4 with a double and triple, Justin Carley (1990-93) was 3 for 4 and Jimmy Cleary (2011-13) was 2 for 3 for the alumni.

The Marketmen return to action Tuesday with a crucial Area III doubleheader at Mid-Valley at 4:30 p.m.

