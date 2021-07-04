Legion baseball: Allen leads Marketmen to win

Marcus Allen tossed six scoreless innings and Nick Webster drove in two runs to help lead the Corvallis Gerding Builders Marketmen to a 7-3 win over Sherwood in the final pool play game of the 44th annual Mickey Riley Star-Spangled Tournament on Saturday night at Hansen Stadium at Taylor Field.
Corvallis started fast, scoring twice in the first and second innings. The Marketmen then tacked on single runs in the third, fourth and sixth innings.
Allen allowed just three hits over six innings, striking out four and walking four to earn the win.
Leadoff batter Carson Gerding walked three times and scored each time.
Sherwood, which had been 2-0 in pool play, committed six errors; Corvallis had four errors.
HILLSBORO THE BARBERS 12, SALEM WITHNELL DODGERS 3 (6 INNINGS): Hillsboro jumped to a 5-0 lead in the top of the first inning, getting doubles from Sean Murphy and Charlie White, and went on to the win in a game called due to the tournament time limit. White, Andy Miller and Caleb Watson-Stone were all 2 for 3 for The Barbers and Stanley Schoppe had a three-run homer. Brandon Stinnett, Chris Rogers, Rylan Webster and Cole Weiland were all 2 for 3 for Salem.
BEAVERTON SOCKEYES 8, SPRINGFIELD NATION’S MINI-MIX TIMBERS 3: Beaverton broke a 3-3 tie with a run in the bottom of the fifth inning then scored four times in the bottom of the sixth to put away the victory. Caden Rickman and J.C. Klee were 2 for 3 for the Sockeyes and Braeden Munger drove in three runs, including a two-run double. Isaiah Burke had a two-run double for Springfield.
PORTLAND EASTSIDE BASEBALL 3, MID-COAST DUNGIES 2: Drexler Dickey pitched 4⅔ shutout innings as Portland Eastside built a 3-0 lead, then held off a seventh-inning Mid-Coast rally that saw the Dungies score twice and have the bases loaded as the game ended. Blaeith Sharp was 2 for 3 with a double and a run batted in for Portland Eastside and Cameron Louie was 2 for 3 with an RBI. For the Dungies, Jon Fritz was 3 for 4 with a double and two stolen bases and Mason McAlpine was 2 for 4.