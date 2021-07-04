Legion baseball: Allen leads Marketmen to win

Marcus Allen tossed six scoreless innings and Nick Webster drove in two runs to help lead the Corvallis Gerding Builders Marketmen to a 7-3 win over Sherwood in the final pool play game of the 44th annual Mickey Riley Star-Spangled Tournament on Saturday night at Hansen Stadium at Taylor Field.

Corvallis started fast, scoring twice in the first and second innings. The Marketmen then tacked on single runs in the third, fourth and sixth innings.

Allen allowed just three hits over six innings, striking out four and walking four to earn the win.

Leadoff batter Carson Gerding walked three times and scored each time.

Sherwood, which had been 2-0 in pool play, committed six errors; Corvallis had four errors.

HILLSBORO THE BARBERS 12, SALEM WITHNELL DODGERS 3 (6 INNINGS): Hillsboro jumped to a 5-0 lead in the top of the first inning, getting doubles from Sean Murphy and Charlie White, and went on to the win in a game called due to the tournament time limit. White, Andy Miller and Caleb Watson-Stone were all 2 for 3 for The Barbers and Stanley Schoppe had a three-run homer. Brandon Stinnett, Chris Rogers, Rylan Webster and Cole Weiland were all 2 for 3 for Salem.