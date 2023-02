The Linn-Benton women's basketball team went on a 24-7 run in the third quarter Saturday en route to a 73-58 win at Clark College.

The Roadrunners (18-4, 8-3 NWAC South Region) held a 38-31 halftime lead before putting the game away after the break.

Brooklynn Hankwitz led Linn-Benton with 15 points and Kathleen Hale added 10 points and 14 rebounds.

The Roadrunners dominated the glass with 37 total rebounds to just 21 for Clark.

Linn-Benton will host Clackamas at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.