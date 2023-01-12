LBCC women's basketball: Roadrunners knock off No. 4 Umpqua

The sixth-ranked Linn-Benton women's basketball team defeated No. 4 Umpqua Community College 68-56 on Wednesday.

The Roadrunners stormed out of the gates taking an 8-2 lead, 3 minutes into the first quarter. The Roadrunners wouldn't relinquish the lead for the rest of the game. A 29-point second quarter by the Roadrunners propelled gave the team a 43-28 lead going into halftime.

Muriel Jones-Hoisington led the scoring parade with a career-high 21 points on 7 of 16 shooting from the field, including 4 of 9 shooting from the 3-point line. Jones-Hosington also finished with five steals.

Madison Dutkiewicz finished with 14 points off the bench and Kathleen Hale finished with 15 rebounds, seven of them coming on the offensive glass.

The Roadrunners (13-1, 3-0 in the NWAC South Region) will host Chemeketa Community College at 2 p.m. Saturday.