The Linn-Benton women's basketball team came out on top of a low-scoring game Saturday, defeating visiting Mt. Hood 42-40.

Brooklyn Hankwitz led the Roadrunners (17-3, 7-2 NWAC South Region) with 11 points and 17 rebounds. Muriel Jones-Hoisington added 10 points, eight rebounds and four assists.

Linn-Benton took a 24-13 lead into the break. Mt. Hood rallied to make it close in the second half, led by Marley Johnson, who scored nine points.

Linn-Benton will play Wednesday at Umpqua.