LBCC women's basketball: Roadrunners earn 12th straight win

The Linn-Benton women's basketball team defeated Chemeketa Community College 69-46 Saturday for the team's 12th straight victory.

The Roadrunners (14-1, 4-0 Northwest Athletic Conference South Region) led 23-18 heading into halftime. In the third quarter, the Roadrunners went on a run, shooting 72% from the field (13 of 18) and outscoring the Storm 31-9.

Brooklynn Hankwitz led the team in scoring with 13 points and Madison Dutkiewicz added 10 points off the bench. Kathleen Hale had another big night on the boards, with 15 rebounds, five on the offensive glass. Hale now leads the NWAC in offensive rebounds and ranks fourth in total rebounds.

The Roadrunners will travel to Oregon City to take on fifth-ranked Clackama on Wednesday.