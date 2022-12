Sabrina Albee and Emmaly Welch each scored 20 points to lead Linn-Benton past Yakima Valley 71-62 Friday night in the first day of the 2022 Roadrunner Classic.

Kathleen Hale had a game-high 10 rebounds for the Roadrunners (4-1). Yakima dropped to 1-4 on the season.

In the first game of the day, Mt. Hood defeated Blue Mountain 64-55.

On Sunday, Yakima will play Mt. Hood at 2 pm, followed by Blue Mountain versus Linn-Benton at 4 p.m.