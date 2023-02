The Linn-Benton women's basketball team raced out to a 35-12 halftime lead Saturday and rolled to a 71-36 victory over visiting Portland.

Brooklynn Hankwitz and Muriel Jones-Hoisington each scored 15 points to lead the Roadrunners.

Linn-Benton's defense forced Portland into a bad shooting day, as the visitors made 13 of 52 attempts from the field (25%) including 0 for 16 on 3-pointers.

The Roadrunners (20-5, 10-4 NWAC South Region) will play Monday at Lane.