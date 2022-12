Brooklynn Hankwitz scored 18 points and grabbed seven rebounds to lead the Linn-Benton women's basketball team past Blue Mountain at the Roadrunner Classic Saturday afternoon.

The Roadrunners (5-1) got 13 points from Sabrina Albee, while Emmaly Welch and Ruby Krebs added 12 points and nine points, respectively. Kathleen Hale grabbed a game-high 12 rebounds and added eight points for Linn-Benton.

The Roadrunners will travel on Friday and Saturday to take on Olympic and Tacoma.