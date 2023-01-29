LBCC women's basketball: Roadrunners cruise past Portland

Brooklyn Hankwitz scored 21 points to lead the Linn-Benton women's basketball team to a 70-45 road win against Portland Community College on Saturday.

The Roadrunners ended their two game skid to boost their season record to 15-3, 5-2 in the NWAC South Region. The Panthers fell to 7-11 on the season, and 2-6 in the NWAC South Region.

Muriel Jones-Hoisington added 12 points, eight rebounds and five assists for the Roadrunners.

Linn-Benton will travel to take on Southwestern Oregon Community College at 5;30 p.m. Wednesday.