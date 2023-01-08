LBCC women's basketball: Hankwitz scores 30 in Roadrunners' win over Clark

The Linn-Benton women's basketball team defeated Clark College 56-38 on Saturday.

Brooklynn Hankwitz led the scoring for the Roadrunners with 30 points, shooting 11 of 19 from the field and recording her second straight double-double with 11 rebounds.

Kathleen Hale made her presence known on the glass, securing 27 rebounds, 14 of them coming on the offensive side. Hale now ranks fourth in the Northwest Athletic Conference in total rebounds with 160.

The Roadrunners improved to 12-1 on the year, and 2-0 in the NWAC South Region. The Penguins fell to 5-7 on the year and 0-1.

Next up the Roadrunners stay home to take on the second-ranked Umpqua Riverhawks at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.