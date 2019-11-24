Amyr Lowe scored 25 points, hitting 5 of 7 from behind the three-point line, but it wasn't enough as visiting Bellevue handed Linn-Benton its first loss of the season, 74-70, a nonconference women's basketball game Sunday afternoon.
LB falls to 5-1 while Bellevue improved to 2-0.
Elizabeth Chavez scored 19 points and Megan Wagner added 16 for the Roadrunners. Allison Killion had four blocked shots and six rebounds and Wagner and Emily Huson added eight rebounds each to lead LB.
Lowe put the Roadrunners up 70-66 with 2:37 to play, but Bellevue battled back and held LBCC scoreless from that point.
The Roadrunners visit Green River on Dec. 1.