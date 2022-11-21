LBCC volleyball: Roadrunners repeat as NWAC volleyball champions

The Linn-Benton volleyball team claimed its second-straight NWAC Championship with a five-set victory over Columbia Basin Sunday night at Pierce College.

Set scores were 25-15, 21-25, 23-25, 25-20, 15-5 for the Roadrunners.

After winning their first-ever NWAC title in 2021 led by head coach Jayme Frazier, the Roadrunners have now won back-to-back titles in dominant fashion. LBCC finished 2021 with a 32-2 record and followed up by going 34-1 in 2022.

In the final, Linn-Benton took the first set but dropped the next two, putting their hopes of a repeat at risk. The Roadrunners responded by closing out a close fourth set and then dominating the fifth.

Linn-Benton's Shelbey Nichol and Grace Boeder each had a strong match for the Roadrunners as they relied on their middle blockers for scoring. Nichol had 21 kills and seven total blocks while Boeder had 16 kills on 22 attacks for an outstanding .682 hitting percentage to go along with her four blocks. Tournament MVP Taya Manibusan, who earned the award for the second year in a row, had 12 kills and 26 digs. Savannah Hutchins had 43 assists and Graci Zanona had 22 digs.

The Hawks relied on Hokulani Sagapolu who had 17 kills and 15 digs with four blocks. Lucendy Perez had 11 kills. Abbey Bonnington finished with 23 digs and Josephine Thomson had 29 assists and 20 digs.

All-Tournament Team

MVP: Taya Manibusan, Linn-Benton

First Team

Shelbey Nichol, Linn-Benton

Graci Zanona, Linn-Benton

Hokulani Sagapolu, Columbia Basin

Abbey Bonnington, Columbia Basin

Marin Mackey, Bellevue

Abigail Neff, North Idaho

Second Team

Eva Buford, Linn-Benton

Josephine Thompson, Columbia Basin

Kate Hansen, Bellevue

Jessica Stires, North Idaho

Bryn Batten, Skagit Valley

Celia Hubbard, Lane