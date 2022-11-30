LBCC volleyball: Roadrunners' dynasty built on local players

Linn-Benton Community College volleyball coach Jayme Frazier has built the program into a powerhouse. Over the past two seasons the Roadrunners have:

A combined record of 66-3, including 34-1 this year.

Put together a 40-match winning streak spanning the two seasons.

Won back-to-back Northwest Athletic Conference championships, the only two volleyball titles in the school’s history.

Linn-Benton clinched that second straight NWAC championship Nov. 20 with a five-set victory over Columbia Basin.

Frazier said there was no team meeting or discussion at the start of this season where they set a goal of repeating. Instead, everyone knew what needed to be done.

“The players knew they could do it. I don’t think we ever said as a goal, as a team, we’re getting back-to-back. We just focused on the little steps, playing for each other and just getting better, every single person,” Frazier said. “I know that sounds kind of cliche, but I’m just kind of big on not saying that piece.”

The victory in the final over Columbia Basin avenged the only loss the Roadrunners suffered this season. The Roadrunners had to overcome some adversity in the final, going down two sets to one before rallying to win the match.

It was at that moment that the team’s season-long focus on not looking too far ahead but on winning the next point and the next set, proved really helpful. Savannah Hutchins said there was no panic at all when the team trailed in the final.

“It was a feeling of, OK, we can still win, we just need to push extra hard … and fight back,” Hutchins said. “It was more of, we need to get our crap together and finish the game.”

Hutchins, a setter, had 43 assists in the championship match. She shared that role with Zaley Bennett, a graduate of South Albany High, who had 25 assists in the final.

Hutchins is one of three players on the roster from Sweet Home along with fellow sophomores Grazi Zanona and Shelbey Nichol. Both Zanona and Nichol were named to the NWAC all-tournament first team. Taya Manibusan, also from South Albany, was named the tournament MVP.

Sophomore Eva Buford, a Crescent Valley alumnus, was named to the second team.

Frazier has built the program almost entirely with players from Oregon, including a large contingent from the Willamette Valley.

Hutchins thinks being so familiar with each other helped this team grow especially close.

“I feel like it really helped, because obviously I played with two girls that I went to high school with and kind of grew up with,” Hutchins said, adding that four other sophomores on the roster — Buford, Manibusan, Bennett and Kennedy Kantola — played on the same club team.

“I think it made it easy for us to all mesh and integrate together because we already knew each other in some sort of way. We had played against each other in club over the years. … We were all from around here and it made it a lot easier to build a friendship.”

This year’s team was heavily reliant on its eight sophomores. In addition to being the tournament MVP, Manibusan was also named the South Region MVP. Nichol and Shalyn Gray, a sophomore from South Umpqua High, were named first-team all region.

Frazier said there wasn’t a lot of playing time for this freshman class, but she thinks they will be ready to fill those roles next season. One freshman who did play a key role was Grace Boeder, a West Albany High graduate who earned a spot in the rotation and had 16 kills in the championship match.

“She had a pretty amazing season. Really came on toward the end, too, kind of figured some things out,” Frazier said.

But with only six freshmen on the roster, Frazier has work to do to fill out the squad.

“We’ll be needing to recruit quite a bit, I’m in that process,” Frazier said. “It will definitely be a reloading year. So you just hope you can keep that stride and that belief and that culture. I really do believe there’s a culture at Linn-Benton. Just work hard and play for one another and do well in school. I want to keep that.”