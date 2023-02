TJ Zimmermann scored 19 points and grabbed seven rebounds Saturday as the Linn-Benton men's basketball team rolled to a 82-74 victory at Clark College.

The Roadrunners (12-12, 7-4 NWAC South Region) trailed at the half but outscored the hosts 46-36 after the break.

Linn-Benton had four players in double figures with Kevin Sanchez scoring 16 points and Ayden Foster 14. Tyson Parker scored 13 points and had five assists.

The Roadrunners will host Clackamas at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.