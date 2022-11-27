LBCC men's basketball: Roadrunners split two home games

The Linn-Benton men's basketball team defeated Treasure Valley 88-81 on Saturday and dropped an 85-68 decision to Pierce Sunday in nonconference play. These were the first home games of the season for the squad.

The Roadrunners (4-1) got 24 points and 10 rebounds from TJ Zimmermann against Treasure Valley. Tyson Parker and Benett Bos added 14 points apiece for Linn-Benton.

In Sunday's matchup against Pierce, the Roadrunners struggled from the floor, hitting only 42 percent from the field. Pierce also outrebounded Linn-Benton 39-28.

Jace Mills led the Roadrunners with 13 points and six rebounds while Ayden Foster added 12 points and five rebounds.

Linn-Benton will play in the Edmonds Classic Dec. 10-11.