LBCC men's basketball: Roadrunners roll to win over Chemeketa

The Roadrunners (8-9, 3-1 Northwest Athletic ConferenceSouth Region) went into halftime trailing 37-34 after the Storms' leading scorer Jaden Stanley exploded for 22 points in the first half.

In the second half the Roadrunners outscored the Storm 57-30, thanks to a balanced scoring effort. Five different Roadrunners ended in double-figure scoring. Ayden Foster had 21 points, and nine rebounds and Kamana Lapina added 10 rebounds and 12 assists. Tyson Parker finished just short of a triple-double with 16 points, eight rebounds, and eight assists.