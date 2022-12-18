 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LBCC men's basketball: Roadrunners lose thriller to Lower Columbia

LBCC athletics logo

Linn-Benton dropped a 73-72 decision to Lower Columbia Saturday in the final day of the NWAC Men's Basketball Crossover tournament.

The Roadrunners (5-5) got 24 points and five rebounds from TJ Zimmermann and 14 points and seven rebounds from Ayden Foster.

Linn-Benton held a 66-58 lead with just under six mintues remaining. Lower Columbia (9-3) rallied to take a 72-71 lead with 1:13 remaining and then held on for the win.

The Roadrunners are back in action December 28-30 at the Clackamas Holiday Tournament in Oregon City.

