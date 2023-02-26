Linn-Benton made 5 of 6 free-throw attempts in the closing second to survive a late challenge from Portland on Saturday night, coming away with an 88-87 home victory.

The Roadrunners trailed by five points with 3:30 left to play but six straight points by TJ Zimmermann put Linn-Benton out front.

Linn-Benton held that narrow advantage into the final minute and then put the game away at the line.

Zimmermann finished with 28 points and eight rebounds and Ayden Foster had 21 points and nine boards.

The Roadrunners (13-14, 8-6 NWAC South Region) will play Monday at Lane.