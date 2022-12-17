LBCC men's basketball: Roadrunners fall to Skagit Valley

Ayden Foster scored 20 points and had six rebounds but it was not enough to counter a Skagit Valley team that defeated the Roadrunners 95-74 Friday during the second day of play at the NWAC Men's Basketball Crossover Tournament.

Skagit Valley (9-2) shot 53 percent from the field and outrebounded the Roadrunners (5-4) 42-34.

In the day's first game, Columbia Basin hung on to beat Lower Columbia 76-74.

On Thursday, Linn-Benton dropped an 84-74 decision to Columbia Basin to open play at the Crossover Tournament. TJ Zimmermann had 20 points and grabbed five rebounds while Grant Dunn added 16 points for the Roadrunners.

The Roadrunners pulled within one point, 68-67, on a Kevin Sanchez jumper with 7:14 remaining, but the Hawks pull away for the final margin.

In the first game of the day, Lower Columbia outlasted Skagit Valley 79-76.

The Crossover finishes Saturday afternoon with Columbia Basin Squaring off against Skagit Valley at 2 p.m., followed by Lower Columbia and Linn-Benton at 4 p.m.