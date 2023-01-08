LBCC men's basketball: Roadrunners down Clark in double overtime

The Linn-Benton men's basketball team defeated Clark College 84-82 in double overtime on Saturday.

It did not seem likely to be an overtime game early in the second half as a 3-pointer by Kamana Lapina gave the Roadrunners a 21-point lead with 18 minutes left to play.

But the Penguins fought back and a short jumper by Brendan Beier tied the game 67-67 with just seconds left to play. A late 3-point attempt by Linn-Benton's Tyson Parker did not go down and the game into overtime.

Linn-Benton fell behind early in the first overtime but took the lead with a 9-0 run. Clark rallied to tie and forced a second extra period.

In the second overtime period Linn-Benton's Grant Dunn connected on a long 3-pointer to give the Roadrunners an 82-80 advantage. Clark tied the game with a quick layup and with 8 seconds left on the clock Parker hit a 6-foot floater to put the Roadrunners back in front. Clark failed to convert on an open 3-point attempt from the corner as time expired.

Ayden Foster led the scoring for the Roadrunners with 22 points and he also had 13 rebounds. Grant Dunn finished 15 points, shooting 5 for 8 from the 3-point line. All five Roadrunners finished with double-figure points.

Clark's Payton Kaiser led all scorers with 27 points and Elijah Munyan recorded a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds.

The Roadrunners improved to 7-8 on the year, and 2-0 in league play. The Penguins fell to 7-5 on the year, and 0-1 in league play.

The win wrapped up a winning week for the Roadrunners, who defeated Mt. Hood 79-70 Wednesday. TJ Zimmermann led the way with 33 points and 16 rebounds. Foster also had a double-double with 20 points and 12 rebounds.

The Roadrunners stay home to take on the Umpqua Community College Riverhawks at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.