LBCC basketball: Men and women knock off Mt. Hood

GRESHAM — Kadeem Nelson scored 31 points to lead Linn-Benton Community College past host Mt. Hood 77-74 in NWAC South Region men's basketball action Saturday in the season finale for both teams.

The win improved the Roadrunners' record to 11-18 overall and 5-11 in the NWAC South. Mt. Hood finishes the season at 12-16, 6-10.

Nelson hit 10 of 20 shots from the field, made 9 of 10 free throws and added four steals. Kyree Davis and Fred Harding IV added 15 points apiece. Davis had a team-high seven rebounds.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Women

GRESHAM — Amyr Lowe sank a free throw with 36 seconds left to lead Linn-Benton Community College past host Mt. Hood 65-64 in NWAC South Region women's basketball action Saturday afternoon.

Lowe led the Roadrunners (20-9, 9-7) with 20 points. Elizabeth Chavez added 18 points and Marri-Anna Martinez had 12 points to go with a team-high eight rebounds. Mt. Hood dropped to 18-10, 10-6.

LBCC went up 62-61 after Chavez made a jump shot with 4:34 remaining, but managed just one field goal the rest of game. Mt. Hood tied the game at 64-64 with 2:44 left. The game remained tied until Lowe's free throw provided the Roadrunners' margin of victory.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0