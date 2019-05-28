Players with hometown connections led the Corvallis Knights to a 4-2 nonconference victory over the Portland Sea Dogs on Tuesday before a crowd of 2,830 on Science, Engineering & Art Day at Goss Stadium.
Crescent Valley High graduate/third baseman James Anderson scored the eventual winning run in the eighth inning on an RBI single by catcher Chase Hodkinson. Second baseman Sean Little, a CV teammate of Anderson, then knocked in an insurance run with an RBI double for the final margin.
Anderson plays at Western Oregon, Little at Willamette, Hodkinson at San Francisco.
The Knights (1-0) scored three times in their final two at-bats to erase a 2-1 deficit. Little scored the tying run in the seventh on a two-out RBI single by center fielder Kai Murphy, an Oregon State signee.
A graduate of Red Mountain High in Mesa, Arizona, Murphy was 3 for 4 with a run, an RBI and stolen base. He is the son of former Arizona State coach Pat Murphy, now a bench coach with the Milwaukee Brewers.
CV grad Briley Knight tripled, singled, stole two bases and drove in Murphy with the Knights’ first run in the third inning. He just completed his freshman year at Utah, where he hit .255 in 28 games, with two homers and 17 RBIs.
Left fielder Jake Holcroft of Portland added two hits and a stolen base.
Three pitchers combined to hold the Sea Dogs to six hits. Kolbe Bales (WOU) allowed one hit and had seven strikeouts in four innings. Colton Meyer (Linfield) allowed two runs and struck out two in 2⅓ innings.
Jackson Arnsdorf (Corban) finished up with 2⅔ scoreless innings and got the win. He allowed one hit, struck out three and retired the final seven hitters he faced inn order.
The Knights resume nonconference play at 7 p.m. Friday with the opener of a three-game series against the Humboldt Crabs in Arcata, California The teams also play at 7 p.m. Saturday and at 12:30 p.m. Sunday.
Their WCL opener is June 4 at Walla Walla; the WCL home opener is June 14 against Cowlitz.