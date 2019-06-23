YAKIMA, Wash. — Briley Knight drove in four runs and the Corvallis Knights defeated Yakima Valley 10-7 on Sunday in a West Coast League game at Yakima County Stadium.
The Knights (13-6, 8-6), who also prevailed 7-4 on Saturday, thus won the series. They go for a sweep at 6:35 p.m. Monday.
A Crescent Valley High graduate who plays at Utah, Knight had a two-run single in the sixth, an RBI groundout in the first and an RBI single in the eighth. He is now second on the team with nine RBIs.
Left fielder Jake Holcroft was 4 for 5 with two runs and third baseman Matthew Gretler doubled, singled twice and drove in two. First baseman Trace Tammaro slammed a two-run homer.
Starter Tevita Gerber labored through 5⅔ innings, gave up seven runs and nine hits but left with the lead. He struck out six.
Colton Meyer added one scoreless inning before giving way to Kevin West with two on and two out in the seventh. West got the last out in the seventh and retired the Pippins in the eighth and ninth for his first save.
The Knights host the new Ridgefield Raptors on Tuesday for the first time in franchise history. It’s the opener of a nine-game homestand that runs through July 3.