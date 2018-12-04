The Corvallis Knights have signed Cal State Fullerton junior third baseman Zach Weller for the 2019 season. He also played for the Knights last summer.
Weller is a 6-foot-2, 205-pounder from Coronado High in Coronado, California. He hit .240 (6 for 25) with no homers and four RBIs in 15 games for the Knights in 2019 before being sidelined with a hand injury.
Weller played shortstop at Coronado, where he was a 2016 teammate of 2018 current Knights’ teammate Briley Knight. Weller was named Coronado’s top athlete, was a first-team CIF-San Diego section and a first-team all-state selection as a senior.