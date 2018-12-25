Pitcher Connor Redmond of Cal Poly will return to the Corvallis Knights for the 2019 season. He is a 6-foot-3, 185-pound righty from Danville, California, who was a key member of the Knights’ 2017 and 2018 WCL championship pitching staffs.
Redmond earned honorable-mention all-WCL honors in 2018 after going 3-1 with a 3.32 ERA in 10 total games. He had 35 strikeouts in 40⅔ innings and was the winning pitcher in the championship-game victory over Kelowna, allowing just one run and four hits over 6⅔ innings.
He was 1-2 with a 3.72 in 2017, with 22 strikeouts in 29 innings over six appearances. He again excelled in the playoffs, allowing one run over five innings in a non-decision in a win over Yakima Valley, and earned honorable-mention all-WCL honors.
The Knights open the 2019 season on May 29 with the team’s eighth annual Science, Engineering & Art Day game at Goss Stadium.