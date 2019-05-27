The Corvallis Knights open their 13th season at Goss Stadium Tuesday with a 10 a.m. nonconference game against the Portland Sea Dogs on Science, Engineering & Art Day.
Head coach Brooke Knight will begin his 12th season at the helm by fielding a skeleton squad against the Sea Dogs, a group of former college and professional players led by ex-Portland State standout Eric Gunderson, a 10-year major-league veteran.
More players will report later this week for a three-game weekend series against the Humboldt Crabs in Arcata, California. The Knights won’t field their full roster until mid-June at the earliest, when the full-time players complete their classes or finish playing in the NCAA tournament.
The 2019 Knights will feature four players from Oregon State: Infielders Matthew Gretler and Jake Harvey, outfielder Elliot Willy and pitcher/infielder Andrew Walling.
Crescent Valley High graduates Briley Knight, a rising sophomore outfielder at Utah, Sean Little, a rising junior infielder at Willamette and James Anderson, a rising junior at Western Oregon, will play for the team. Little and Anderson are 10-day signees but can earn a full-time position.
Also on hand is former Beaver Andy Atwood, now a rising senior at Texas Rio Grande Valley, and Linn-Benton Community College rising sophomore pitcher Eric Hill.
The Knights are the West Coast League’s three-time defending champion. They swept Kelowna in last year’s Championship Series.
Corvallis begins the WCL season at Walla Walla on June 4. The WCL home opener is June 14 against Cowlitz.