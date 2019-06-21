The Corvallis Knights outlasted the Corvallis Gerding Builders Marketmen and took a 6-3 win at Goss Stadium.
The Marketmen took an early 2-1 lead but struggled against the Knights’ pitching and struck out 14 times.
Andy Atwood drove in four runs for the Knights. Atwood had three sacrifice flies and an RBI groundout to help the Knights (11-6, 6-6 WCL) improve to 5-0 in nonleague contests this summer. He had a five-RBI game against Bellingham on June 18.
Infielder Matthew Gretler (Oregon State) singled twice, doubled, scored three times, stole a base and reached safely in four of his five plate appearances. Designated hitter Nick Yovetich (San Francisco) singled twice and drove in a run and outfielder Jake Holcroft (Portland) had two runs, a steal and an RBI.
Jackson Arnsdorf (Corban) allowed one hit in three scoreless innings of relief and got the win. Reliever Eric Hill (Linn-Benton) inherited a bases-loaded, no-out situation in the seventh, allowed only one runner to score and added a scoreless eighth.
Closer Connor Knutson (Portland) authored a perfect ninth to earn the save, with two strikeouts.
Catcher Ben Leid (Crescent Valley) had an RBI double and center fielder Franklin Leonard (Corvallis) had two hits, a run, and a walk for Gerding. CV teammates Taylor Holder and Gage Mills also had RBIs.